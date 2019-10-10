Sierra Leone: Man, 35, Committed to High Court for Sexual Penetration

35-yeard -old Ibrahim Kamara, a shoemaker, was yesterday committed to the High Court for allegedly penetrating a girl below the age of 18 to wit 14 years.

The accused made 5 appearances before Magistrate Abdul Sheriff, where three prosecution witnesses testified in the matter.

Police Prosecutor, Inspector Gloria V.S Macauley, alleges that the accused person had sexual intercourse with the 14-year-old girl on a date between 1st January, 2018 and Friday, 23rd August 2019, at No. 45 Susan's Bay in Freetown, contrary to Section 19 of the Sexual Offences Act No.12 of 2012.

Magistrate Sheriff noted in his ruling that, 'Having gone through the evidence so far presented in the preliminary investigations, I am satisfied that the accused person has a case to answer. I therefore commit this matter to the High Court of justice for further trial."

Meanwhile, Magistrate Sheriff granted bail to the accused in the sum of 40million Leones , with two sureties, stating that one of the sureties must produce valid NASSIT and National ID card and that the bail must be approved by the Deputy Master and Registrar.

In a related matter, Magistrate Sheriff also committed one Ibrahim Mansaray to the High Court for penetrating a 14 year-old girl.

Police prosecutor, Sergeant 1306 Augusta B. Sesay, alleges that the accused on a date between 1st January 2015 and 31st December 2016 at Calaba Town in Freetown, sexually penetrated a child below the age of 18 to wit 14 year.

The accused made7 appearances in the Magistrate Court before he was committed to the High Court for further trial, but he was also granted bail by Magistrate Sheriff.