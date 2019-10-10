Sierra Leone: Man, 35, Committed to High Court for Sexual Penetration

8 October 2019
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Yusufu S. Bangura

35-yeard -old Ibrahim Kamara, a shoemaker, was yesterday committed to the High Court for allegedly penetrating a girl below the age of 18 to wit 14 years.

The accused made 5 appearances before Magistrate Abdul Sheriff, where three prosecution witnesses testified in the matter.

Police Prosecutor, Inspector Gloria V.S Macauley, alleges that the accused person had sexual intercourse with the 14-year-old girl on a date between 1st January, 2018 and Friday, 23rd August 2019, at No. 45 Susan's Bay in Freetown, contrary to Section 19 of the Sexual Offences Act No.12 of 2012.

Magistrate Sheriff noted in his ruling that, 'Having gone through the evidence so far presented in the preliminary investigations, I am satisfied that the accused person has a case to answer. I therefore commit this matter to the High Court of justice for further trial."

Meanwhile, Magistrate Sheriff granted bail to the accused in the sum of 40million Leones , with two sureties, stating that one of the sureties must produce valid NASSIT and National ID card and that the bail must be approved by the Deputy Master and Registrar.

In a related matter, Magistrate Sheriff also committed one Ibrahim Mansaray to the High Court for penetrating a 14 year-old girl.

Police prosecutor, Sergeant 1306 Augusta B. Sesay, alleges that the accused on a date between 1st January 2015 and 31st December 2016 at Calaba Town in Freetown, sexually penetrated a child below the age of 18 to wit 14 year.

The accused made7 appearances in the Magistrate Court before he was committed to the High Court for further trial, but he was also granted bail by Magistrate Sheriff.

Read the original article on Concord.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Concord

Most Popular
Sierra Leone
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will An African Win The 2019 Nobel Peace Prize?
Ethiopian Prime Minister Wins 2019 Nobel Peace Prize
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rebel Attack on Rwandan Town - 'They Killed Everyone They Met'
Why Parents Beating Their Children is Not African Culture
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.