Sierra Leone: Lactating Mother Remanded for Child Cruelty

One Florence Fatmata Shyllon, 28, a lactating mother, was yesterday (Monday 7th October) remanded at the Female Correctional Centre by Magistrate Abdul Sheriff presiding at the Pademba Road Court No.3 for child cruelty.

The accused is currently before the court on one count of Child Cruelty contrary to Section 4 (1) of the Prevention of the Child Against Cruelty Act,Cap 31 of the Laws of Sierra Leone.

Police Prosecutor, Sergeant 9939 Momoh Lahai, alleges that the accused on Wednesday, 28th November, 2018, at No. 56 off Pratt Street, New England Ville in Freetown, treated 9-year-old Daniella Regina Shyllon cruelly and seriously injured the lad.

Defense Counsel, S. A Conteh, applied for bail on behalf of his client, noting that she has reliable sureties that would stand in her recognizance and that she is a lactating mother.

He told the court that his client would not jump bail if granted one, adding that her client has fixed address and would not interfere with witnesses.

But the prosecutor objected to bail, pointing at the seriousness of the matter, coupled with the age of the victim.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Sheriff said the only concern he had was the age of the victim, coupled with the fact that he was yet to know the status of the latter.

He said he needed to see the injuries that the victim obtained during the time of punishment.

He added that even though the accused is a lactating mother, he would remand her in custody and adjourned the matter to today for the victim to testify.