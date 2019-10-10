Malawi: Mpinganjira Returns, Galeta and Kachilika Dropped in Malawi Queens Squad for Africa Championship

Legendary Malawi national netball team head coach Peace Chawinga-Kalua has finally released her final list of 12 member squad for the Queens which is expected to leave the country on Saturday for the 2019 Africa Netball Championship (ANC) slated for October 18- 23 in Cape Town, South Africa.

Malawi Queens at BYC.-Photo by Chipambani Mbewe, Nyasa Times Assistant coach White Mlilima with the players Beatrice Mpinganjira back in the squad Thunder Queens captain Joana Kachilika: Dropped

In the squad released on Wednesday night, Chawinga-Kalua has made only two changes by including Tropical Queens defender Martha Dambo and bringing back First Choice Tigresses attacker Beatrice Mpinganjira who has been sidelined for over four years during Griffin Zagaro Saenda's time.

Dambo and Mpinganjira have replaced Tropical Queens duo's namely Thandie Galeta Saenda and former Queens captain Joana Kachilika who have been dropped for the first time after appearing into the squad for many years.

A total of 24 players were called into training camp which started on Monday last week at Blantyre Youth Centre.

Here is the full final squad which is expected to represent Malawi at the Africa Netball Championship:

DEFENDERS

Towera Vinkhumbo- (Kukoma Diamonds)

Carol Ntukule Ngwira-(Kukoma Diamonds) (C)

Grace Mwafulirwa- (First Choice Tigresses)

Martha Dambo-(Tropical Queens)

Lauren Ngwira-(Manchester Thunder)

ATTACKERS

Beatrice Mpinganjira-(First Choice Tigresses)

Bridget Kumwenda Chalera-(Kukoma Diamonds)

Takondwa Lwazi-(Manchester Thunder)

SHOOTERS

Mwai Kumwenda-(Melbourne Vixens)

Joyce Mvula-(Manchester Thunder)

Sindi Sintowe Msowoya-(First Choice Tigresses)

Jessica Mazengera Sanudi-(Kukoma Diamonds)

Jane Chimaliro-(Civonets).

Other notable faces that took part in the recent Netball World Cup in Liverpool, England but they are missing on the list include; Kukoma Diamonds stars Alinafe Kamwala and Shirra Dimba.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday Malawi national netball team thrashed Blantyre based men's netball team Limboba in two strength testing matches as part of their

preparations ahead of the pending ANC competition.

The games were organised by Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) with the aim of strengthening and sharping up the team.

The Queens won their first game which was played at 09:30Am with 49-38 baskets before punishing the netball men's side again with 49-25 baskets in the aftrrnoon.

Queens coach Chawinga Kalua was very thankful to NAM for organising the match which she said has helped the technical panel in many areas such as defending, attacking as well as shooting technics.

Kalua further said that she was very much impressed with the quality of play displayed by the players.

"The training matches gave us a positive change more especially on how to we can play a fast game and win high balls and this is reason why we decided to choose Limboba men's team because they have all these qualities.

"Honestly through these games we've seen some good improvement and I'm confidently assured that we'll be going to the tournament to compete and not participating, " said Kalua.

In his remarks captain for Limboba Ebenezer David expressed excited with the games which he said has given them an opportunity to measure their weakness and strength.

David described the loss as due to lack of coordination and fitness since they had no time for training for almost two months.

"Our losses are like a learning point to us . We've seen some areas which made us to struggle in the two games and we are hopeful that once we rectify them with enough training time our performance will improve," said David.