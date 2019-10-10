Malawi: Petroleum Importers Limited Conducts Drivers Safety Training in Mzuzu

10 October 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Petroleum Importers Limited (PIL), the major fuel importer for Malawi has described drivers training on safety measures as integral component in the reduction of road accidents in the country.

Msungeni (L) presents certificate to one of the drivers

PIL, in partnership with the International Haulage Brokers (IHB), has been conducting series of trainings for truck drivers ferrying fuel into the country with safety and defensive driving skills.

Speaking during the two-day training at St John of God in Mzuzu, PIL Manager Constance Msungeni said PIL is excited with the responses and participation from truck drivers since the start of the training.

"We are winding up the 2019 series of training with Mzuzu based truck drivers who ferry this important commodity into the country. Looking at the numbers we have registered during the training in all major cities it is clear that drivers have embraced safety as a way of reducing road accidents in the county and we believe such training will help to achieve this objective", said Msungeni

Msungeni re-affirmed company's commitment to continue with safety training as one of preventive measures in the reduction of accidents on the roads.

"Safety training is part of PIL's preventative measures to ensure there is reduction of accidents on the roads. As PIL, we take safety very seriously and is our number one priority when it comes to fuel importation and transportation and we believe our drivers should also be treated as a priority when it comes to their safety and that of the goods that they transport," he said.

He said the trainings have been of tremendous significancein PIL's efforts to reduce accidents amongst truck drivers.

IHB General Manager Crispin Mussa said described the 2019 training as successful and significance in the collaborated efforts to reduce accidents among truck drivers.

"These series of training have been very successful,we started in Blantyre,and Lilongwe then winding up in Mzuzu. We are now looking forward to see the trained drivers applying the knowledge acquired during the training to their day to day operations to ensure that we completely eliminate accidents," said Mussa

During the training drivers were trained on the products knowledge, defensive driving, rollover protection and Fire control among others and the sessions were conducted by Shavin.

The drivers were also trained on fire control and how to use a fire extinguisher and they demonstrated that in an invert of small fires they could be capable of extinguishing the fire.

