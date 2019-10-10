South Africa: Focus Should Be On Building the Public Healthcare System

analysis

As a strategic purchaser the National Health Insurance should be expressly pro-public sector and strategically focus on building capacity in under-resourced areas such as clinics and hospitals in poorer urban communities and in rural facilities.

When engaging in the discussion around the National Health Insurance (NHI), it is important to state, by way of introduction, a few key points:

First, that South Africa has inherited deep social and economic inequalities and as a result is in the grips of four major and concurrent epidemics: infectious disease; maternal and child morbidity and mortality; trauma and violence, and a growing epidemic of non-communicable diseases such as hypertension, diabetes and cancer.

Second, access to quality healthcare is only a part of the much-needed response to these epidemics. True health improvements in the country can only be achieved through addressing the social determinants of health such as housing, sanitation, access to clean water and adequate nutrition, and sustainable decent work. With the discussion on funding reforms to the health system, the fundamental issue of addressing these determinants of health is often neglected.

And third, we have two parallel, divided and non-complementary health systems that are both in deep crisis. The crisis in the public...