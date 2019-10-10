Kenya: Big Names Lined Up for 10th Edition of 'Reggae in the Sun' Concert in Nairobi

10 October 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Francis Nderitu

The 10th edition of the biggest and only local-based reggae concert dubbed "Reggae in the Sun" will be held November 3, 2019 at the Alliance Francaise gardens in Nairobi, where three different bands will grace the stage.

Among the artistes expected to perform at the event is the First Lady of Hip Hop Nazizi, who is best known for breaking ground in the Hip Hop scene in the early 2000s.

Back then, Nazizi was part of the group Necessary Noize, featuring Wyre and Bamzigi, and also part of the East Africa Bashment Crew formed by Ugandas's Bebe Cool.

Also expected to perform will be Lavosti, a promising reggae artiste who surprisingly shared the stage with Jamaican reggae artiste Chronixx during last year's concert.

Also on stage will be We Exist Now (WEN) Music, who fuses reggae with neo-soul to form Neo-Reggae in her music.

This year's edition of "Reggae in the Sun" will also see the addition of DJ Moh or Moh Spice Entertainment as part of the organizing and management team as the event grows bigger and better.

On the decks will be Muzikal Sheriff of Rastyle Entertainment, Natty Bwoy, Dj mexxy while the emcee will be MC Phillipo. MC Wakesho, MC Mamji and MC Minaj.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Ghana Professor in 'Sex for Grades' Tape Threatens Legal Action
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Nigeria's Wealth in the Hands of a Few - Buhari
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.