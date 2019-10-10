Mozambique: Gondola Administrator's Car Attacked and Burned

Five people were injured and a protocol vehicle of the Gondola administrator, Moguen Candieiro, was reduced to ashes as a result of an attack by gunmen in Amatongas, Gondola district, Manica. The attack occurred yesterday afternoon (8 October) in the Pinangonga region whren the district administrator was campaigning for Frelimo.

While the rally was taking place, the attackers moved into a community leader's residence and severely beat him. Informed of the incident, the administrator sent the car with to help him. The attackers then open fired on the Toyota Hilux D4D, injuring four police officers. When they abandoned the car, it was set on fire.

Manica Police Chief of Public Relations, Mário Arnaça, confirmed the attack and said: "In light of General Nhongo's latest pronouncements, it appears that the authors may belong to the self-proclaimed leader of the Renamo Military Junta."

At an Armed Forces Day rally (25 September), Candieiro stated that Frelimo will continue to govern at all costs (See Bulletin 60). “We will not surrender power”, he said, and ridiculed opposition parties, our correspondents reported.

Gondola district has been the target of two other attacks by gunmen since the start of the election campaign in Zimpinga and Amatongas.