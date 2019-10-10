South Africa: Thunderstorms Predicted for Mpumalanga, Gauteng and Parts of KZN - SA Weather Service

10 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By News24

Mpumalanga, Gauteng and parts of KwaZulu-Natal are in for a rough few days after the SA Weather Service warned of heavy rainfall and hail.

According to forecaster Kgolofelo Mahlangu, the weather conditions are normal for this time of the year and should start clearing toward early November.

Mahlangu said thunderstorms in Mpumalanga were expected in the Komatipoort and Mbombela areas.

The storms were expected to move over to Gauteng later on Thursday afternoon, Mahlangu said.

"There are chances of some hail, heavy downpours and some strong winds to come along with these thunderstorms over the highveld areas of Mpumalanga, the eastern and northern parts of Gauteng and southwestern parts of Limpopo," Mahlangu said.

While there is a 30% chance of thunderstorms in the southern Drakensberg, Lesotho, there are no signs of snow at this stage, Mahlangu said.

Very light flurries may occur at higher altitudes in the Drakensberg near Sani Pass, Snow Report SA reported.

No rain is expected in the Western Cape, but light showers may occur in the coastal areas.

The weather conditions are expected to go on for the next seven days in different parts of the country, Mahlangu said.

- Compiled by Sesona Ngqakamba

Source: News24

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

