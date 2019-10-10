Mozambique: Russians Help Frelimo Backers to Break the Law

The Russian International Anticrisis Centre (IAC), which already intervened in the South Africa election, is now backing Frelimo in the Mozambican election. Frelimo's social media supporters network is widely - and illegally - posting a very questionable report from the IAC.

Mozambican law bans the carrying out and publication of opinion polls during the election campaign period. As in many countries, the view is that people should not be influenced by opinion polls but should make up their own mind.

Yet the IAC says it interviewed 3124 people in Mozambique in September about their views on Frelimo - which would be illegal if it had actually happened. Frelimo backers clearly like the result and it has been widely published on Facebook and other social media, and the electoral law (art 216 of law 2/2019) makes clear that publication of opinion polls now, during the campaign, could be punished by up to one year in jail. Will the attorney general prosecute?

But it is also probably fake news. The figures are highly dubious, giving President Nyusi a higher popularity rating in Nampula than in Gaza.

Russia has tried to influence various elections including that of Donald Trump in the US and Brexit in Britain. It backed the ANC in South Africa according to the London Guardian.