Chad/Liberia: Liberia Win Chad 1-0

10 October 2019
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberian Malaysian based striker Kpah Sherman made his debut when Liberia played against Lesotho on May 30, 2014.

Liberia National Team, the Lone Star on Wednesday, October 9, 219, defeated Chad 1-0 in the 2021 African Cup of Nations preliminary round at the Samuel K. Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville before a record crowd of spectators, among them President George Weah and his entourage.

Lone Star's head coach James Peter Butler, had a full house of 13 professional players invited for the match and some local-based players. Thanks to him for his best selection.

Prior to yesterday's match, Butler faced a serious selection headache with the quality of players in his team with competition for places being very high.

The Englishman, of course, resulted to choosing two strikers from the list of four quality strikers invited for the match. The return leg is scheduled in a week from yesterday.

As part of motivational spirits for the players, President George Weah, a world soccer icon, meanwhile trained with the Lone Star team to the delight of the players and Liberia Football Association (LFA) officials.

President Weah trained with Liberia national team on Monday, October 7, 2019 in preparation of yesterday's AFCON preliminary encounter with Chad.

Weah arrived for the afternoon practice session as Coach Peter Butler's side was preparing for the Wednesday' first leg match at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex.

Pres. Weah, who wore the number 22, chatted with the players and gave coaching instructions during the training session.

Liberia National Amputee is plying the colors in Angola.

In a related football development, Liberia Amputee National Team have been paired in a tough side in the semi-finals of the Amputee AFCON. They have been paired against world champions and hosts, Angola; a team that defeated Liberia 5-0 when the two teams met on match day 3.

Details of the games will come in our subsequent editions.

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Observer

Most Popular
West Africa
Sport
Liberia
Soccer
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Ghana Professor in 'Sex for Grades' Tape Threatens Legal Action
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Nigeria's Wealth in the Hands of a Few - Buhari
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.