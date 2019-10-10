Mozambique: Frelimo Continues to Collect Voter Cards

Frelimo members continue to collect voter cards across the country, despite the president of the National Election Commission (CNE) Sheik Abdul Carimo publicly condemning the practice and calling it illegal. But new cases reported are by our correspondents.

In Moma district, Nampula, two Frelimo cell secretaries, João Alberto and Henrique Mulelo, collected voter cards in the Ecucuhô neighborhood. "The collection of cards is to make the best control of our members to know who voted and who did not vote," João Alberto told our correspondent yesterday (8 October).

In the village of Nhandiro, Mavonde, Manica, a Renamo member couple was surprised by a Frelimo brigade, which required voter cards. Frelimo supporters threatened that if they did not hand over the cards they would retaliate.

In the Nampula-Rapale district, Renamo district delegate Manuel dos Santos accuses some trainers of polling station officials (MMV's) of collecting voter card numbers (but not the actual cards) at Frelimo's request. According to the delegate, the cases took place yesterday (8 October), in rooms 7 and 9 of the Ehiline primary school, located in the village centre. Leonardo Francisco and João Samuel Saissa were accused of being responsible for the alleged collection of card numbers. CNE head Carimo said that even collection of numbers is illegal.

"Our members were told to fill in their names and voter card numbers on a form whose fate is unknown," said dos Santos, who alleges that the district director of STAE organised the collection of names and number. But STAE Rapale District Director Orlando António Dias refutes all accusations and accuses Renamo's delegate of trying to derail the training of MMVs that started last Wednesday (October 3rd) across the country.