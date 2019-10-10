Uganda: Medical Marijuana Production Expect to Start in March 2020

10 October 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Moris Mumbere

Uganda is expected to start exporting medical marijuana early next year as the construction of a $12 million (Shs44.5 billion) production plant in Hima, Kasese District is nearing completion.

Mr Benjamin Cadet, the Director Industrial Hemp Uganda Limited which partnered with Together Pharma an Israel company to form a trade name Industrial Globus that is investing in the project, said the growing process is on and the first export of processed medical marijuana is expected in the first quarter of 2020.

"Hopefully, we shall be able to produce and export medical marijuana in March 2020. The final product of the plant is expected to respond to the growing world demand for medical treatment of skin ailment, chronic pain, epilepsy and cancer," he said.

The factory which seats on 12.5 acres of land includes five greenhouses of marijuana weed, a processing factory and other production systems. Upon completion, it will be the largest medical marijuana factory in Africa with its annual export value projected at Shs1 trillion.

The growing and production of medical marijuana is regulated by the Ministry of Health under the Narcotic and Psycho-Substances Control Act 2015.

Copyright © 2019 The Monitor. All rights reserved.

