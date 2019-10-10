Ghana: Book to Promote Advocacy for Women Empowerment Launched

10 October 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

An 80-page book titled, "Serving the community: Doing politics in poor and deprived communities in Ghana", has been launched in Accra.

The book seeks to promote advocacy for the empowerment of women at all decision-making levels, especially at the district levels.

It was authored by Proffessor Akosua Adomako Ampofo, Professor Akosua Darkwah, Emeritus Professor Takyiwaa Manuh, Dr Rose Mensah Kutin and Professor Dzodzi Tsikata, all women activists.

Launching it, the Director of Gender at the Ministry of Gender Children and Social Protection, Dr Comfort Asare, stated that the negative and outmoded cultural practices affect development of women in the country.

She said the launch of the book was timely and would help promote the campaign to ensure the inclusion of women in decision-making levels in the country.

Dr Asare said women's role in decision-making processes were crucial for the development of every country.

Prof Manuh, on behalf of the authors, urged the public to acquire knowledge by reading, saying that, the culture of reading was very crucial to broaden their perspective.

She commended assembly women for their contribution to the success of the book, adding that Ghanaian women over the years had demonstrated capabilities in the development of the country.

The Chairperson of STAR-Ghana Foundation, Dr Esther Ofei Aboagye, who reviewed the book, said it sought to promote advocacy and examine the space that provided opportunities for women's political engagement.

She said the book would allow citizens to analyse the pathways of empowerment for women in Ghana, and to view Ghanaian women as an integral part of society and decision-making for their communities as well as being sources of power for themselves and their constituencies.

Prof Joseph Ayee of the Department of Political Science of the University of Ghana, expressed worry over the continuous decline of women in leadership position, and called on stakeholders to help address that.

