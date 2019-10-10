Ghana: 'Plant More Trees to Protect the Environment'

Chief Executive Officer of Global Green Environmental Network (GGEN), Kweku Amankwah Edusah, has urged young people to cultivate the habit of planting more trees to protect the environment.

He said, "Trees are vital to our existence because they provide us with oxygen and absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, by so doing act as the game changer in reversing global warming."

He was speaking during a tree planting exercise jointly organised by the Zoom Kids Club (Tema Pentecost School) and GGEN on the compounds of Obonu FM to commemorate United Nation's Day for climate change (October 24).

The exercise is expected to beautify the media house's compound and provide shade.

Zoom Kids Clubs are environmental sanitation clubs established by Zoom Lion in more than 400 basic and senior high schools (SHS) in the country.

Zoom Kids Club Patron for Tema Community 1, Francis Ocran, said the members of the club are trained to be peer educators on environmental sanitation.

This involves school cleaning activities, sensitisation on climate change, hand washing, recycling and tree planting activities.

Mr Ocran said in February this year, 30 clubs engaged in a tree planting challenge with Zoom Lion Foundation providing seedlings, tools, compost and dust bins, among other items, and trained them to plant trees.

The challenge enabled them to successfully plant trees in their schools, after which those from Tema Pentecost School decided to extend their services to Obonu FM.

Director of Obonu FM, Ms Loretta Vanderpuye, commended the club members for the initiative, and hoped that they would share their knowledge and skills with their parents, siblings and friends so that together they can protect the environment.