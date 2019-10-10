Ghana: Ebenezer SHS Wins Renewable Energy Challenge Competition

The Ebenezer Senior High School has been adjudged the winner of the maiden edition of the Senior High School Renewable Energy Challenge held in Accra on Tuesday.

It was also adjudged the overall best presentation and was rewarded with medals, plagues, certificates, renewable energy and efficiency products as well as a cash prize of GH₵4,000.

The school project on wind energy that generated electricity managed to top schools like, Forces Senior High Technical School which came second and Manhean Senior High School which took the third position.

Achimota Senior High School, Tema Technical Institute and Osu Presbyterian Senior High School placed fourth, fifth and sixth positions respectively.

The remaining schools also received products, plagues, renewable energy and efficiency products and cash prizes.

The competition was organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy and the Energy Commission to promote research and innovation in senior high schools.

Addressing participants and stakeholders who came to witness the challenge, Executive Secretary of the Energy Commission, K. Amonoo-Neizer, said the challenge would become an annual event.

He was hopeful this would become the platform for schools to showcase their innovation to stakeholders in order to attract investments whilst the outstanding project gets rewards.

Mr Amonoo-Neizer said the selection of committee for the high school renewable challenge was represented by the Commission, and the Ghana Education Service.

"The objective of the challenge is to instil a passion for solving renewable energy, energy efficiency and climate challenge in students through research and innovation.

As well as develop presentation skills of students and promote technological innovation," he said.

The Deputy Minister of Energy in-charge of Power, William Owuraku Aidoo said the challenge was also a platform to encourage as well as motivate students in pursing science programmes at the highest level of education.

He urged schools to prepare their project and participate in next year's challenge which is expected to be held in the regional levels before the grand finale in Accra.