Ghana: Ghana Post Set to Grow Market Share ... As It Celebrates World Post Day

10 October 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kingsley Asare

Ghana Post Company says it will continue to take advantage of the boom in e-Commerce and global financial services to grow its market share.

The Managing Director, Mr James Kwofie, Ghana Post in an interview to mark the World Post Day said under the leadership of the board and management, the company had adopted the new vision of being commercially focused and operationally compliant which had led to the doubling of revenue within four years by 2020.

He said since 2017, Ghana Post had changed the way it serves its customers by providing convenience and expanding its product offerings enabled by technology and expansion of capacity.

World Post Day

World Post Day is celebrated each year on 9th October. It is the anniversary of the establishment of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) in 1874 in the Swiss city of Berne. The date was declared World Post Day by the UPU Congress held in Tokyo, Japan in 1969.

This year's celebration was on the theme, 'Delivering development' in line with the "Sustainable Development Goal 16" which focuses on 'Peace, justice and strong institutions.'

Mr Kwofie said the company expects to complement its growth by expanding e-services in more post offices to attract government business, facilitation of sale of documents, forms and ticketing services.

Among the improvements in technology he said, was expansion of connectivity with support from e-transform project, expansion of operational enterprise postal system to handle customer enquiries and online track and trace solutions.

"These improvements in capacity have translated into delivering quality customer service and improved service delivery leading to various awards including, international Best Call Centre Awards for 2017 and 2018 by the awarded UPU, Public Sector Campaign of the Year 2018 Ghana Post GPS, and Excellence in Innovation and Technology, Outstanding Contributions to the Shipping Industry 2019 by Shippers Council among others," he said.

Ghana Post he said "deserves commendation, for it is indeed on the right turnaround path in spite of its past challenges including the financial obligations associated with the universal service obligation which requires that it maintains a network of post offices country wide".

The post: delivering development

Mr Kwofie said changes in trends and consumer preferences often force structural changes in industry adding that, "Some companies reinvent themselves to survive and those who do not die."

"As we celebrate World Post Day, it is quite important to look at the contributions of the Post in the development of the world. From a humble beginning of using pigeons as delivery agents, today's mail process is made so simple and easy with the influx of technology. Some were of the impression that technology will knock the post out of business but instead, technological advancement has become the pivot around which the post revolves today. Indeed, technology allows the Post to provide flexible options and convenience," he said.

Ghana Post he said had been pre-occupied with revenue generation activities and prudent cost management since 2017.

"These amongst others include alignment of operational activities, signing on new businesses and models, partnering other institutions to offer customers variety and a one stop shop, improving post office connectivity, introducing other technologically supported activities to enhance operations and reorienting its staff to buy into a new vision of ' turnaround" to be commercially focused and compliance driven," he said.

The company he said had introduced flexibility in the payment of letter boxes; giving customers' convenience of paying bills via mobile technology (using web, mobile and USSD).

In a bid to improve access to financial services aside remittances, the company has entered into agency banking agreement with Fidelity Bank which is at the verge of taking off.

Ghana Post is also offering online payment solution termed GhPostpay. Ghana Post further entered into agreement for the provision of Post.

