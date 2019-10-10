Ghana: UTAG Honours Dr Matthew Prempeh

Kumasi — The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has honoured the Minister of Education, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, for his enormous contributions toward the development of university teachers in the country.

In a citation presented to him by the UTAG in partnership with the Canadian Association of University Teachers (CAUT), the outgoing President of the Association, Dr Eric Opoku Mensah, described the minister, also Member of Parliament for Manhyia South Constituency in Ashanti, "as a true friend of the UTAG fraternity stressing", "Your composure in times of crisis situations set you apart as a true leader."

"There is no doubt that your ministry is one of the most challenging entities at this time in Ghana. Many are those who have gone ahead of you who did not survive this long in office and it is not as though your tenure has been without the usual hues and cries that characterise the sector, but the difference is how you have handled them."

This was during the 2019 national UTAG Congress, held at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The congress was under the theme, 'Harmonising standards in Ghanaian tertiary education systems: Challenges and implications.'

The association was full of praise for the minister saying, "Your ready-to-engage-and-explain strategy, coupled with your readiness to listen and learn has really been the bedrock of your success."

According to UTAG, though the minister is part of the government, he had always maintained a soft paw for members of the association during negotiations for better condition of service for our members."

"The National Executive Committee of UTAG presents this token to you in appreciation of your extraordinary support for our course," it mentioned.

Dr Opoku Prempeh, on his part, thanked the UTAG and promised to support them to achieve all their goals.