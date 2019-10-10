Ghana: NDC's Election 2020 Victory 'On the Horizon'-Kwesi Bedzra

10 October 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kafui Gati

Hlefi — Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzra, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Ho West Constituency, has assured supporters and faithful of the party that victory was "on the horizon" for the party ahead of the 2020 general election.

He explained that "all national and constituency executives must work harder than in the 2016 elections towards winning back power and I also appeal to party well wishers and members to unite and vote massively".

"Rest assured that we have already won the 2020 elections resoundingly, all we need now is unity, focus, peace, sacrifice and strategy so as not to derail processes towards the feat," Mr Bedzra cautioned.

He gave the assurance at a thanksgiving service at Hlefi in the Ho West District of the Volta Region, held to thank God for a successful primary, to appreciate and also show gratitude to all delegates for a peaceful parliamentary election which gave him victory and though was almost distracted by a downpour, it was graced by MPs, party executives from national, regional and the constituency levels.

Mr Bedzra stressed that he would always have fond memories of the Ho West district as a result of vital roles played individually and collectively, before, during and after his victory saying, "Members of our party have become a family and I plead with those who contested me to put the past behind them and join forces with me during campaign so as to wrestle power from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

"We can only achieve victory if we are united as a party, with one agenda, we want former President John Mahama to come back to power by defeating Nana Akufo-Addo-led administration.

James Avedzi, the Deputy Minority Leader and the MP for Ketu North, commended the delegates of Ho West constituency for giving another opportunity to Mr Bedzra as their parliamentary candidate-elect for the 2020 elections and what was important now was to leave issues that would divide their front, unite for victory which would not be achieved on a silver platter but sacrifice.

Henry Ametefe, the Volta Regional Chairman of the NDC, assured members and supporters everybody who would work harder for victory in 2020 would be rewarded and advised them to intensify their door-to-door campaigns to attract floating and first time voters.

