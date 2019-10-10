Ghana: Coltek Admits 5,876 for 2019/2020 Academic Year

Kumasi — Out of 7,310 applications received for postgraduate and undergraduate admissions, the College of Technology Education, Kumasi (COLTEK) of the University of Education, Winneba, offered admissions to 5,876 applicants, the highest number of students admitted so far on the campus in one particular academic year.

COLTEK is mandated to train competent professional teachers for all levels of education, conduct research, disseminate knowledge and contribute to educational policy and development.

According to the Vice Chancellor of the University, Rev. Fr. Prof. Anthony Afful-Broni, the university had over the years built a strong base in using technology-assisted tools to train its students and manage records for the accomplishment of its mission and vision.

Speaking at the 2019/2020 matriculation, COLTEK, he said, had a special mandate to train professionals for all levels of technical and vocational training in Ghana under the TVET programme of Ghana, using the Competency-Based Training module.

He said the COLTEK "is striving not only to achieve more, but also to enhance our reputation nationally and internationally, and we are keen at developing innovative and demand-driven programmes and courses to attract a wider range of students, particularly at the post-graduate level."

The Vice Chancellor said "as a vibrant university with a vision aimed at becoming one of the best in higher education worldwide, we will not, lower the standards which it is known for. We want to transmit to you one of our core values- academic excellence, so that you will become excellent ambassadors of the great university."

Rev Fr Prof. Afful-Broni noted the university was the fastest growing university in Ghana with quality of staff who kept on improving over the years "and there are mechanisms in place to facilitate conducive teaching and learning environment".

He told the students "you are privileged to have admissions, because a university education has never been a right, and not something to be taken for granted".

Urging them to strive for excellence, he charged: "You are the hope of this university, do not allow anyone to use you for any satanic agenda."