Ghana: President Endorses Alidu Seidu to Contest Asawase Parliamentary Seat in 2020 Election

Kumasi — President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has endorsed Mr Alidu Seidu, the Asante Mampong Municipal Chief Executive, to contest the parliamentary seat in the Asawase Constituency in the 2020 elections.

The President's endorsement comes few days after the Ashanti Regional executives of the New Patriotic Party defied a court order to declare Mr Seidu as the candidate by popular acclamation.

He was given the nod in spite of an interim injunction from a Kumasi High Court which was obtained by Mr Manaf Ibrahim, an aggrieved contender to put the election on hold.

Prior to the development, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly called "Chairman Wontumi," had stated that, the party would hold the exercise, in Asawase Constituency despite any court injunction.

He had claimed the party had not received or been served with the injunction letter which would stop the exercise at Asawase and other orphan constituencies in the region.

As he held Mr Seidu's hand and raised it into the air, the President urged the constituents of the Asawase Constituency to vote against the incumbent Member of Parliament of the National Democratic Congress, Alhaji Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak.

President Akufo-Addo said changing parliamentary representative for the constituency was long overdue and that the constituency needed a new person other than Alhaji Muntaka.

The President stated this when he addressed some community members of the Asawasi constituency yesterday, the first day of his three-day working visit to some parts of the Ashanti Region.

He also inspected the Atonsu road stretch which was under construction at the Asokwa Municipal Assembly, the Ejisu, Oduom, Boadi and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology roundabouts which have been undergoing redevelopment since 2018.

The President, with the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako Atta, among other members of his entourage also inspected the Aboabo to Airport Roundabout road through to Buokrom where Mr Amoako Atta promised that the continuation of construction of those would begin very soon.