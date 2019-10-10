Ghana: Teshie Akro Wins Homowo Beach Soccer

10 October 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raymond Ackumey .

Teshie Akro beach soccer team have been crowned champions of the third Homowo Beach Soccer tournament held at the Alabama Arena after beating Tema 4-3 in the finals.

The tournament, organised by Beach Sports Consult (BSC) brought together seven out of the eight coastal towns in the Greater Accra Region to vie for the trophy at stake.

Winner of the maiden edition, Teshie, led by Ghana's all-time leading beach soccer goal king and skipper Alexander Adjei, Teshie started the tournament with a walk over Gamashi which failed to show up and set a quarter-final clash with Ada and defeated them 3-1 with Adjei scoring twice.

Teshie Akro had a goal harvest with a 6-1 victory over 2017 champions, Osu to book a place in the finals.

Tema began the tournament on a losing note, falling 3-2 on penalties to Dansoman after a 2-2 drawn game but qualified to the quarterfinals as best losing team in the preliminary round after scoring four goals, one better than La and Osu.

Tema exacted revenge on Dansoman in the semi finals, beating them 4-3 on penalties after another 2-2 draw in regulation time to earn a spot in the finals.

Captain of the Teshie side, Adjei, grabbed a hat-trick in the finals to see his side win the trophy for the second time in the tournament's three-year history.

To crown their efforts, Adjei won the goal king trophy with seven goals and the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament with team mate Gideon Adjei winning the Best Goalkeeper award. Ada won the Fair Play award.

Former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the La-Dadekotopon Municipal Assembly (LADMA), Madam Rita Odoley Sowah who was the Guest of Honour congratulated Teshie for the feat.

She said with the talents on display, the future of the sport in the country looks bright if only authorities concerned and corporate bodies would pay a little attention to it.

Organising secretary of BSC, Nii Sackey Narh revealed plans of introducing other events like volleyball and also involve women in subsequent editions

