Kenya: Wazito FC Camp Hit By Major Case of Food Poisoning

9 October 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Wazito FC defender Johnstone Omurwa has pulled out of Kenya's international friendly match versus Mozambique this weekend after suffering a stomach upset which also affected several of his club teammates.

Nairobi News understands nine Wazito FC players have been affected by this rare occurrence which forced the Kenyan Premier League club to cancel its Tuesday training session.

"Most of the players reported sick on Tuesday so we could not train. Efforts were instead channeled towards having them treated," a source at the club told Nairobi News.

It is believed the players could have consumed contaminated food at a kibanda (local food joint) within Nairobi before last weekend's league match against Mathare United which ended in a two-all draw.

Wazito, who are the new moneybags of Kenyan football, have struggled for positive results thus far in the new season, and has only won once out of its seven league assignments.

The team is owned by Dubai based billionaire Ricardo Badoer who splashed almost Sh10 million to sign players after the team secured promotion to the top-flight football in May.

Meanwhile, Harambee Stars coach Kimanzi has replaced Omurwa with teammate Bernard Ochieng ahead of Sunday's game.

