Kenya: Atwoli's Wife Mary Kilobi's Brother Shot Dead By Gangsters

9 October 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

KTN news anchor Mary Kilobi has lost her brother Emmanuel Weyusie.

Mr Weyusie, who was a teacher, was shot dead on Tuesday night at his rented apartment known as ACK Apartments in Thika town.

He is said to have been shot in the stomach by the gangsters.

Efforts to save the life of the teacher by taking him to the Thika Teaching and Referral Hospital bore no fruits as he succumbed to the injuries.

Police have said the armed thugs ordered the apartment's guards to lie down before they gained access.

They also robbed four passengers who were driving in a car of their money and mobile phones.

Kilobi, who is the third wife of Cotu Secretary General Francis Atwoli, has since eulogized her deceased brother in an emotional post on Facebook.

"9th October it is! Haki I can't believe this hot brother of mine Emmanuel Weyusia has gone to be with the Lord. Marsh we've lost you to some cruel people who shot you. Marsh, you will forever be my Big brother our very protective bro, My Mamas 1st Born. How do I say RIP. God, it may not be well with me now because of how I feel but I still hold onto you for comfort. Even though you have allowed this pain to come my way, You are still my God," she wrote.

