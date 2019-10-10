Kenyatta University Closed Indefinitely After Chaotic Students Demo

Kenyatta University has been closed indefinitely following student unrest which was witnessed on Monday and Tuesday.

The university, through an internal memo, on Tuesday evening said the disturbances disrupted lectures and led to destruction of property.

"The University Senate has decided to close the University until further notice. In view of the foregoing, all students are required to vacate the University premises immediately," Vice Chancellor Prof Paul Wainaina said in the memo.

During the Monday fracas, the protesting students engaged the police in running battles within the institution and along the busy Thika Superhighway, where traffic flow was disrupted.

The school however said that the demos were caused by just a few students and that a majority of the students remained calm as they went about their activities at the University.

In the statement issued on Monday evening hours after the demos, the school management attributed the unrest to deadline for fee payment which is meant to be on October 9, 2019 but the student wanted extension of the same.

According to sources who spoke to Nairobi News the students were also demonstrating against suspension of students and student leaders on petty basis, charge on supplementary exams at the university and the sacking of more than 700 casual workers without notice.

The students also complained about increment of graduation fee from Sh3,500 to Sh6,000 without the student body being informed and the students school IDs not being replaced even after the students pay the required fees.