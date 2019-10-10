Kenyatta University Closed Indefinitely After Chaotic Students Demo

9 October 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Kenyatta University has been closed indefinitely following student unrest which was witnessed on Monday and Tuesday.

The university, through an internal memo, on Tuesday evening said the disturbances disrupted lectures and led to destruction of property.

"The University Senate has decided to close the University until further notice. In view of the foregoing, all students are required to vacate the University premises immediately," Vice Chancellor Prof Paul Wainaina said in the memo.

During the Monday fracas, the protesting students engaged the police in running battles within the institution and along the busy Thika Superhighway, where traffic flow was disrupted.

The school however said that the demos were caused by just a few students and that a majority of the students remained calm as they went about their activities at the University.

In the statement issued on Monday evening hours after the demos, the school management attributed the unrest to deadline for fee payment which is meant to be on October 9, 2019 but the student wanted extension of the same.

According to sources who spoke to Nairobi News the students were also demonstrating against suspension of students and student leaders on petty basis, charge on supplementary exams at the university and the sacking of more than 700 casual workers without notice.

The students also complained about increment of graduation fee from Sh3,500 to Sh6,000 without the student body being informed and the students school IDs not being replaced even after the students pay the required fees.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Education
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rebel Attack on Rwandan Town - 'They Killed Everyone They Met'
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Ghana Professor in 'Sex for Grades' Tape Threatens Legal Action
Will An Africa Win The 2019 Nobel Peace Prize 2019?
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.