Kenya: Bodies of Mother and Daughter in Likoni Ferry Tragedy Finally 'Sighted'

9 October 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Divers involved in the search of bodies of the two victims of the ferry tragedy at Likoni Channel say they have sighted them under the water.

The divers are now planning to retrieve the vehicle from under the water.

It has taken 11 days for the recovery team to get a breakthrough in the search for the vehicle with the bodies of the two victims.

35-year-old Mariam Kighenda and her 4-year-old daughter Amanda Mutheu drowned in the Indian Ocean after their vehicle, a Toyota Isis, reversed and slid off the MV Harambee ferry which was midstream.

However, according to Government Spokesperson Col (Rtd) Cyrus Oguna, it still remains to be proved if indeed the sighted vehicle is the same one which plunged into the ocean.

"We cannot confirm with certainty that the vehicle is among the objects located at the two spots," Oguna said while addressing journalists at Likoni Ferry Channel on Wednesday afternoon.

"However, we are hopeful that by end of Wednesday (October 9) or early Thursday (October 10), we will have verified what those objects are," he said.

SEARCH OPERATION

"We are using the elimination method. The divers spotted and photographed what they believed to be the car, but we have to analyse the photos to determine if indeed it is the car. We also have to make out the number plates," he added.

On Tuesday evening, the Kenya Navy announced the sighting of an 'unnatural' disturbance in the water following the deployment of Advanced System Remote Operated Cameras.

The head of the recovery operation, Col (Rtd) Lawrence Gituma, had on Tuesday said the new technology would enable them to narrow down the search for the bodies of Kighenda and Mutheu to a 300m radius out of the 1.2km radius search area earlier identified.

As of Tuesday morning, the team had been left with four possible locations to find the sunken vehicle.

On Monday, eight divers arrived from South Africa to help in the search operation, joining the multi-agency team that comprised divers and other experts from Kenya Navy, Kenya Ferry Services Ltd, Kenya Ports Authority, the Kenya Coast Guard service and Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Environment
Oceans
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Ghana Professor in 'Sex for Grades' Tape Threatens Legal Action
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Rebel Attack on Rwandan Town - 'They Killed Everyone They Met'
Nigeria's Wealth in the Hands of a Few - Buhari

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.