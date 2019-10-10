South Africa: KwaZulu-Natal Woman Who Allegedly Lied About Pregnancy Arrested for Baby Snatching

10 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Tammy Petersen

A woman accused of stealing a young mother's baby after lying about being pregnant, is expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Plessislaer police officers arrested the woman the same evening she was believed to have snatched the infant, KwaZulu-Natal police said.

"It is alleged that on [Monday], an 18-year-old mother awoke to find her three-week-old baby had disappeared. She discovered that entry was gained through a window and reported the incident to police," police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said.

A case was opened and the Plessislaer Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit investigated the matter.

"A rigorous police investigation led to the arrest of the suspect later that evening. The baby was found and reunited with the mother," Gwala said.

"It is alleged that the suspect, who resides close to the victim's home, had lied to her family and friends about being pregnant, which led to her stealing the infant."

The woman is expected to be charged with kidnapping.

