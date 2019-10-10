Malawi: Japan Gives Malawi K528m for Improving Roads in Lilongwe

10 October 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzunga

Governments of Japan and Malawi have signed a K527.8 million grant agreement to enable the latter embark on an exercise aimed to improve the outlook of main roads in the Lilongwe City.

Japanese Ambassador to Malawi, Kae Yanagisawa and Malawi Finance Minister Mwanamvekha

The signing of the grant agreement took place at the Ministry of Finance Offices at the Capital Hill in Lilongwe on Wednesday.

Under the agreement, the Government of Malawi is required to construct a dual-carriage way from Lilongwe CCAP Church to Lilongwe Hotel to decongest the M1 Road on this stretch.

However, the Japanese Ambassador to Malawi, Kae Yanagisawa, called on the Malawi Government, particularly the Ministry of Transport and Public Works, to demonstrate clear ownership in the process of developing the detailed design so that the funding for the actual construction of the project will be duly approved by the Cabinet of Japan.

"I also request the ministry to be proactive in coordinating with stakeholders in relocation of utilities and other facilities to pay the way for smooth project implementation," said Yanagisawa.

In his remarks, the Minister of Finance Joseph Mwanamvekha thanked Japan for the grant, saying it will go a long way in addressing traffic jams in Lilongwe.

"This project is very important and we are very grateful to the Government of Japan for the assistance. We have already mobilised resources to compensate bonafide businesspersons who will be affected by this project," said Mwanamvekha.

