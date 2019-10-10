Uganda: Museveni, Mnangagwa Discuss Bilateral Trade

10 October 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Monitor Team

President Museveni and his visiting Zimbabwe counterpart Emmerson Mnangagwa have called for exploration of new areas of cooperation in trade and investment by the two countries.

A statement from State House yesterday said the call for bilateral cooperation in trade was contained in a communiqué issued after the two leaders held talks at the President's official residence in Entebbe on Tuesday night.

The joint communiqué was signed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Sam Kutesa, and acting Minister of Foreign of Zimbabwe, Prof Amon Murwira.

According to the communique, the two presidents directed their respective foreign affairs ministers to convene meetings "geared towards exploring new areas of cooperation in trade and investment between Zimbabwe and Uganda." The two presidents also reaffirmed the need for the Africa Continental Free Trade Area,adding that the arrangement will reduce high tariffs, boost employment opportunities and lay ground for free movement of goods and services.

President Museveni expressed his condolences to the people of Zimbabwe over the death of former president Robert Mugabe whom he described as a Pan Africanist who worked hard for his country's transformation.

"The people of Africa are one. Therefore, to our brothers from Southern Africa, when they come here, they are really coming home. When we go there, we are also going home," Mr Museveni said.

President Mnangagwa said after the Southern Africa Development Conference Summit in Tanzania two months ago, it was agreed that every October 25 be remembered as a day of solidarity to be celebrated by all member countries.

He thanked President Museveni for his role in regional cooperation and the peace efforts in South Sudan.

President Mnangagwa commended the developments in Uganda adding that the East African countries that had fought for their independence in the 1960s were a source of great inspiration for Southern Africa countries to also fight for their own liberation.

"Our task is now to cooperate by sharing our respective resources and knowledge. We need to see to it that colonial powers fade their influence on us and we develop ourselves," the statement quotes Mr Mnangagwa as saying.

