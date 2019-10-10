Nigeria: Leaders in Healthcare Conference Begins Wednesday

The 8th edition of the largest healthcare trade event in West Africa, Medic West Africa Exhibition & Conferences is set to hold 'Leaders in Healthcare' conference.

A statement said the event running from October 9 to 11 at the Eko Hotel Convention Centre Lagos, will host more than 4,500 healthcare and medical laboratory professionals in association with the Federal Ministry of Health.

Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, is the Keynote Speaker, at the upcoming event which the statement said will explore issues relating to the future of healthcare in Nigeria.

"The 'Leaders in Healthcare Conference' will create a platform for thought-leaders, including government officials and industry principals to engage in interactive sessions on the innovations and opportunities available to the healthcare sector. Discussions will also be centred round healthcare leadership and management as well as steps to be taken to enable sustainable healthcare in Nigeria. Sessions facilitated by notable speakers such as Dr. Alex Kodwo Kom Abban Deputy Minister of Health, Ghana and Prof. Akinola Abayomi Hon. Commissioner for Health, Lagos, will take place to address the role and responsibilities of the private and public health sector"

Commenting on the Leaders in Healthcare Conference scheduled for the 10th of October, Exhibition Director for Medic West Africa, Ryan Sanderson, said "I am very optimistic that Medic West Africa will yield fruitful discourse and create a channel of communication that will explore the connections between the opportunities and challenges of healthcare development in Nigeria. Medic West Africa is pleased to contribute by providing a strategic platform with expertise, as this is our own way of enriching West Africa with maximum knowledge.

"Participants of the Leaders in Healthcare Conference can expect to unlock ideas on the steps to address basic health needs and deliver a sound health system in Nigeria as well as implementation tactics. The panel of esteemed speakers will provide insights on disruptive innovations improving population health and strategies to improve access to healthcare infrastructure funding. Rest assured that Medic West Africa as a trusted platform will give attendees a rich package of knowledge to help with navigating through the opportunities in Nigeria"

The statement said, "Medic West Africa is supported by numerous trade associations as well as government agencies such as the Nigeria Federal Ministry of Health, Healthcare Federation of Nigeria and the Society for Quality in Healthcare in Nigeria."

It added that attendance at Medic West Africa trade exhibition is free for healthcare and trade professionals.