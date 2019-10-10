Nigeria: Why Nigeria Will Continue to Cooperate With Algeria - Buhari

10 October 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
press release

God has endowed both Nigeria and Algeria with natural resources, particularly gas and petroleum, and the two countries have no option than to cooperate with each other, President Muhammadu Buhari has said.

Receiving the Algerian Ambassador, Belkacem Smaili, in a farewell audience at State House, Abuja, Thursday, the President said he looked forward to the establishment of gas pipelines, trans-Atlantic road, and fibre optic between the two countries.

On the political situation in Algeria, President Buhari prayed for successful elections billed for December, this year.

He said the outgoing Ambassador was already "an authority on Nigeria," having spent over six years here, and witnessed two administrations.

Ambassador Smaili described Nigeria as "home," and wished "prosperity and wellbeing for Nigerians," as they go into the Next Level.

He said he also looked forward to a more robust relationship between Algeria and Nigeria.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Governance
North Africa
Algeria
Trade
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Ghana Professor in 'Sex for Grades' Tape Threatens Legal Action
Rebel Attack on Rwandan Town - 'They Killed Everyone They Met'
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Nigeria's Wealth in the Hands of a Few - Buhari

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.