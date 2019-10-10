Nigeria: Jonathan Leads AU Election Observer Mission to Mozambique

10 October 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
press release

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has been nominated by the African Union (AU) to lead the continental body's Election Observation Mission to Mozambique's October 15 general elections.

Ikechukwu Eze, the media adviser to the former president disclosed this in a statement emailed to PREMIUM TIMES.

In view of this, the former President is billed to leave the country on Friday for Maputo, capital of Mozambique, where he will be overseeing the deployment of the mission's 40-member team of observers to different parts of the country.

He is also scheduled to hold consultations with various stakeholders in the country including government officials, members of the electoral commission, political parties, civil society, media, members of the diplomatic corps, and other international observer groups.

In a letter of invitation signed by the Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat, the AU described Mr Jonathan as a man who is deeply committed to peace and democracy on the continent.

It said: "Given Your Excellency's vast experience and commitment in promoting democracy and peace on the continent, I would like to invite you to lead the African Union Election Observation Mission (AUEOM) to the Republic of Mozambique."

Since leaving office in 2015, Jonathan's numerous international engagements and peace missions had involved leading different Election Observer Missions to various African nations including Tanzania, Zambia, Liberia, Sierra Leone and South Africa.

