Equatorial Guinea: Angolan Ambassador Accredited in Equatorial Guinea

Malabo — Angola's extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador to Equatorial Guinea António Luvualu de Carvalho was accredited by the country's head of state, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, on Thursday.

Appointed on May 16, Luvualu de Carvalho joined diplomacy in September 2015, when he was appointed itinerant ambassador of the Angolan Government.

The accreditation ceremony was attended by ministers, secretaries of the President and officials of the Angolan Embassy.

On the occasion, President Obiang Nguema Mbasogo conveyed to the Angolan diplomat his country's desire to "deepen" bilateral relations with Angola.

In turn, António Luvualu, reciprocated the desire expressed by the head of state of Equatorial Guinea".

Located in the Gulf of Guinea and bordering Nigeria, Cameroon and Sao Tome and Principe, Equatorial Guinea has been one of the Africa's largest oil producers since the early 2000s.

Angola's Embassy in Equatorial Guinea opened in April 2006, having as ambassadors in that country Armando Cadete and Gilberto Buta Lutukuta.