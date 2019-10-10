Angola Conducts Review and Validation of Data On Neglected Tropical Diseases

8 October 2019
World Health Organization (Geneva)
press release

The Angolan Ministry of Health, with technical support from WHO, carried out a data review and validation of five key Neglected Tropical Diseases. namely lymphatic filariasis (LF), onchocerciasis (Onco), schistosomiasis (SCH), geohelminthiasis or soil-borne helminths (HTS) and trachoma

The process will allow the country to identify the magnitude of neglected diseases, monitor ongoing prevention and control efforts, and determine the actions needed to achieve the control and elimination of NTDs in the country.

These diseases, which are endemic in Angola, cause significant health, socio-economic disruption considering the negative impacts on the health of populations, particularly on social life, productivity, underdevelopment in childhood, as well as on the perpetuation of the cycle of poverty.

"We congratulate Angola on this achievement and hope that the Ministry of Health will experiment and expand the database throughout the country to ensure the collection and processing of data at the national level and to ensure the prevention, treatment and elimination of NTDs," said Dr Fernanda Alves, Acting WHO Representative to Angola

To ensure that the data are updated and reviewed, and to determine the areas eligible for preventive chemotherapy or mass treatment of anthelmintic drugs, technicians from the National Negligible Tropical Diseases (NTD) Control Programme, Over a period of 15 days, under the guidance of WHO experts, country's integrated database on NTDs was reviewed to better display the distribution and prevalence of the diseases.

NTDs affect about 1.5 billion people worldwide, 39% of whom are in Africa where more than 600 million victims need treatment. NTDs primarily affect people in vulnerable areas, causing illness, suffering, disability and even death, with serious social, economic and psychological consequences.

WHO supports the Government in the implementation of strategies to combat NTDs, including preventive chemotherapy, intensified management of NTD cases, anti-vector and intermediate host control among others.

DTNs technical working on Angola database

WHO DTNs officer mobilizing students in the school

For further information, please contact:

Olívio Gambo, WHO Communication Officer in Angola, Tel: +244 923 61 48 57, Email:

gamboo [at] who.int

Read the original article on WHO.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 World Health Organization. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: WHO

Most Popular
Angola
Southern Africa
External Relations
Health
International Organisations
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Ghana Professor in 'Sex for Grades' Tape Threatens Legal Action
Rebel Attack on Rwandan Town - 'They Killed Everyone They Met'
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Nigeria's Wealth in the Hands of a Few - Buhari

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.