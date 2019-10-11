Kenya: Broke, Broken and Injured - Gor Mahia Defender's Struggles Are Far From Over

10 October 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Gor Mahia officials are facing accusations of abandoning Philemon Otieno at a time when the player needs the club the most.

The Kenyan international defender, who featured prominently for Harambee Stars at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt (21 June - 19 July), is on the mend after recently undergoing correctional surgery at a Nairobi hospital to repair his damaged knee ligaments.

But then, sources close to the player say he is now struggling to make ends meet as the club officials have not checked on him.

Neither have they paid his salary for the past two months.

"He appears stranded. Nobody (at the club) has called to check on him. We understand the team is facing some financial challenges but the players have twice in the past month received some stipend from the management amounting to Sh42,000 but he (Philemon) was left out," the source told Nairobi News.

It has been a year to forget for the former Ushuru FC player.

He suffered a serious knee injury while playing for Harambee Stars in August and for the next six weeks or so, Football Kenya Federation and his club publicly differed on who should foot his treatment.

The player then had to reach out to his colleagues and teammates, with Stars assistant captain Michael Olunga leading the line, for donations to raise about Sh200,000 needed for the surgery.

And now this?

