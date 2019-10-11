Kenya: It'll Be a Wet Holiday - Meteorological Department

10 October 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Sylvania Ambani

If you were planning to spend today's public holiday outdoors, then it is advisable for you to change your plans.

This is according to the Kenya Meteorological Department who warned Kenyans to brace for rain and thunderstorm throughout Thursday.

Through their Twitter handle, the Meteorological Department said there would be rain in the morning followed by showers and thunderstorm in the afternoon.

"Do you have plans this Holiday? Be prepared to catch some rains in the morning, Showers and Thunderstorms afternoon. Don't forget, you can visit our website http://meteo.go.ke for other forecast products," tweeted Kenya Met.

The department did not specify which parts of the country would experience the rains.

Kenyans have been thrilled since Tuesday when Interior CS Fred Matiang'i announced October 10, a public holiday.

The day has in the past been marked as Moi Day in celebration of the country's second president Daniel Moi.

The holiday was scraped off the list of National holidays in 2010 during the promulgation of the constitution.

Dr Matiang'i announcement was heartily welcomed by KOT and through the hashtag #ParteAfterParte shared their joy.

Long weekend #ParteAfterParte

Boychild #tumatufare pic.twitter.com/VkI3Uba8Su

-- 🇰🇪Njoroge Mwahe🇰🇪 (@njoroge_mwahe) October 9, 2019

Boss kwa ground aki uliza.. "Monday ndiyo unaingia?" 🤣🤣🤣 Wacha ajioneee.#ParteAfterParte pic.twitter.com/BGWlji8fNj

-- RONGAI'S FINEST (@ForbesHoustone) October 9, 2019

#ParteAfterParte 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/P9VQOKch8l

-- Kąkąbrąsą (@kakabrasa) October 9, 2019

Me going home today after job then nikumbuke kesho ni holiday.#ParteAfterParte #Eliud159 #KOTLoyalsNiSisi #LikoniFerryTragedy https://t.co/0fkbiGY6z2

-- EldBlogger (@BloggerEld) October 9, 2019

#ParteAfterParte pic.twitter.com/d1LqxfVpRk

-- kiptures (@gith_ucha) October 9, 2019

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

