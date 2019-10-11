Kenya: I Am Not Doing It for the Money - Kipchoge

Nairobi — Eliud Kipchoge says his attempt at becoming the first man to run a marathon under two hours in Vienna, Austria on Saturday morning is not motivated by monetary gains, but his ambition to show the world that no human is limited.

Organizers of the historic race Ineos have confirmed that the race will take place on Saturday between 6am and 10pm EAT with the exact start time set to be confirmed by Friday.

"It is not about any kind of money. I am running to make history. I am running to tell the world that no human is limited. I expect this broadcast to go to over three billion people and if I can inspire a generation, that will mean more to me," the soft spoken, but confident Kipchoge said on Thursday during his pre-race presser in the Austrian capital.

He added; "Sports is about leaving a legacy. A legacy is not just about results or winning. This is like going to the moon, becoming the first man to do so. Legacy goes beyond all professions."

Kipchoge will make a second attempt at running the marathon under two hours having done so for the first time in Monza, Italy in May 2017 where he came 26 seconds close.

This time, he says he has more confidence and mentally stronger to achieve the feat.

"It will be 65 years since Bannister ran a mile under four minutes. Then, no one believed it could be done. Last year, I ran in Berlin under two hours and three minutes, this year Bekele ran two hours, one minute and 41 seconds. People didn't believe it is doable. Now, I also want to show the world that you can achieve anything you put your mind to do," the philosophical Kipchoge stated.

"Preparations have been the same and I have not made any changes. What is different is the mental approach. The thinking is not the same. A human being is the mind. The moment your mind is there all will be well," he added.

He has also acknowledged the massive support he has received from back home as he prepares to achieve history and notes that the support is what keeps him going.

"From online to people back at home and all over the world, the government, corporates and all. I appreciate the support," Kipchoge stated.

His wife and three children will also be present in Vienna as he chases history by racing against the clock and Kipchoge admits that this will be an extra motivation for him to chase and achieve what he has yearned for for a long time.

Kipchoge arrived in Vienna on Tuesday morning and has already had a feel of the course, and he says he feels confident and ready.

"I am feeling well. I have run on the course and it is a good course. It is flat and very fast and in the park where we can enjoy the environment. I am ready for Saturday," Kipchoge stated.

He says he is under no pressure whatsoever, noting he is calm and collected ahead of the race.

"Pressure is everywhere in this world as long as you are a human being. I am trying to stay as calm as possible. This race means a lot to me, to my country and my continent," he noted.