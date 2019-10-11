Kenya: Wanyama Settled Despite Transfer Drama

Nairobi — Harambee Stars skipper Victor Wanyama says he is now settled and more focused after the transfer drama that slowed down his pre-season with his English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur.

The midfielder was the subject of massive transfer speculation to move away from the North London club and Spurs had even agreed a deal with Belgian outfit Club Brugge though the move never happened after all.

And speaking to Capital Sports, Wanyama says that is behind his back and his focus now is on getting back into top form and earning his starting place back at the club.

"For me, I am a professional player and sometimes you have to wait until everything is done. Things were good but unfortunately the transfer didn't happen. But I have to put my head down and work hard in training to be back on top form. I will keep working and wait for my chance in the team," stated the midfield powerhouse.

Wanyama has consequently lost his starting place at Spurs and has been used sparingly by head coach Mauricio Pochettino in the opening games of the campaign.

Spurs have also not had a good start to the season and back to back losses against Bayern Munich in the Champions League and Brighton in the English Premier League have put their argentine coach and the players under immense pressure.

Despite the slump in form, Wanyama is confident the team will rise once again and get back to comfortable winning ways.

Meanwhile, the settled Wanyama has also returned to the national team and will be available for this weekend's friendly against Mozambique, having missed the game against Uganda last month in the midst of his transfer storm.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Sport Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He says he is pleased to join his mates once again for the first time since the Africa Cup of Nations last June and he is especially looking forward to work with a new group of young players as they bid to qualify for a second consecutive AFCON.

"It feels very good to be back because this is a new group and I am enjoying the challenge. I was pleased with their performance against Uganda especially in the second half and hopefully we can continue working as a team, stay focused and look at the positives," further stated Wanyama.

He hopes he can help the team qualify for the AFCON and believes the friendly matches the team is playing before the first game against Egypt in November will be crucial to help them prepare and get ready.

"I think it's just a matter of self belief. We have been there and we know what it takes to be there and if we continue working together and believing in ourselves, the we will be ready to qualify again. These friendly matches will help us settle down and gel as a team," he noted.