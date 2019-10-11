Kenya: Wanyama Settled Despite Transfer Drama

10 October 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Harambee Stars skipper Victor Wanyama says he is now settled and more focused after the transfer drama that slowed down his pre-season with his English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur.

The midfielder was the subject of massive transfer speculation to move away from the North London club and Spurs had even agreed a deal with Belgian outfit Club Brugge though the move never happened after all.

And speaking to Capital Sports, Wanyama says that is behind his back and his focus now is on getting back into top form and earning his starting place back at the club.

"For me, I am a professional player and sometimes you have to wait until everything is done. Things were good but unfortunately the transfer didn't happen. But I have to put my head down and work hard in training to be back on top form. I will keep working and wait for my chance in the team," stated the midfield powerhouse.

Wanyama has consequently lost his starting place at Spurs and has been used sparingly by head coach Mauricio Pochettino in the opening games of the campaign.

Spurs have also not had a good start to the season and back to back losses against Bayern Munich in the Champions League and Brighton in the English Premier League have put their argentine coach and the players under immense pressure.

Despite the slump in form, Wanyama is confident the team will rise once again and get back to comfortable winning ways.

Meanwhile, the settled Wanyama has also returned to the national team and will be available for this weekend's friendly against Mozambique, having missed the game against Uganda last month in the midst of his transfer storm.

He says he is pleased to join his mates once again for the first time since the Africa Cup of Nations last June and he is especially looking forward to work with a new group of young players as they bid to qualify for a second consecutive AFCON.

"It feels very good to be back because this is a new group and I am enjoying the challenge. I was pleased with their performance against Uganda especially in the second half and hopefully we can continue working as a team, stay focused and look at the positives," further stated Wanyama.

He hopes he can help the team qualify for the AFCON and believes the friendly matches the team is playing before the first game against Egypt in November will be crucial to help them prepare and get ready.

"I think it's just a matter of self belief. We have been there and we know what it takes to be there and if we continue working together and believing in ourselves, the we will be ready to qualify again. These friendly matches will help us settle down and gel as a team," he noted.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will An African Win The 2019 Nobel Peace Prize?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rebel Attack on Rwandan Town - 'They Killed Everyone They Met'
Why Parents Beating Their Children is Not African Culture
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.