Kenya: Ruto, Odinga United in Support for Kipchoge's Ineos 1 - 59

10 October 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi

Deputy President William Ruto and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga have pledged their support to Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge as he attempts to become the first athlete to run the marathon in under two hours.

Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohammed, who visited Kipchoge over a week ago in his training base in Kaptagat, also took to social media to encourage the Kenyan distance running legend as the clock ticks towards "INEOS 1:59 Challenge" on Saturday.

"In a few days, the world's greatest marathoner will once again be embarking on uncharted journey to smash the limits of human athleticism and define a new level of distinction," Ruto posted on his Twitter handle and Facebook pages. "I have absolutely no doubt he will achieve it. Go Eliud Kipchoge!"

NO HUMAN IS LIMITED

Odinga said he fully embraces the #INEOS159 motto that says No Human is Limited. "Eliud Kipchoge has never been limited. We have faith that having done 2:00:25, this gallant son of Kenya and Africa will make it 1:59. Go go Eliud, we are behind you for something new, something unlimited," said Odinga.

Mohamed posted on her Twitter handle and Facebook page: "Wishing #eliudkipchoge the very best at the upcoming @INEOS159 challenge. Asante sana #NoHumanIsLimited."

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama, who features for Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League, also tweeted in support of Kipchoge.

"Let me take this earliest opportunity to wish my friend and countryman @EliudKipchoge the best in the @INEOS159 in Vienna Austria this weekend. I believe you in your capability will run that marathon in 1:59 bro," tweeted Wanyama.

Meanwhile, all Tusker Mattresses Group outlets in Kenya and Uganda, will on Saturday beam the "INEOS 1:59 Challenge" live from Vienna, Austria as a tribute to marathon great Eliud Kipchoge.

In a management directive issued by Tusker Mattresses Group CEO, Dan Githua, all in-store screens and radio sets at the retailer's electronics display section will be tuned in to the "INEOS 1:59 Challenge" live broadcast channels.

Combined, Tuskys Supermarkets in Kenya and Uganda, will have more than 1200 screens tuned into the "INEOS 1:59 Challenge."

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
Athletics
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will An African Win The 2019 Nobel Peace Prize?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rebel Attack on Rwandan Town - 'They Killed Everyone They Met'
Why Parents Beating Their Children is Not African Culture
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.