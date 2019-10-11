Kenya: Eliud Kipchoge Speaks on Historic Attempt in Vienna

Eliud Kipchoge has said that he is in great shape and ready to make history when he attempts to become the first athlete to run the marathon in under two hours on Saturday.

Speaking in the pre-race press conference two days before the INEOS 1:59 Challenge goes down in in Vienna, Austria, the Kenyan distance running legend said he is rearing to go.

"I am feeling well. I have been on the course, which is extremely good. I am waiting for Saturday," Kipchoge said.

"To run in Berlin and to run in Vienna are two different things. Berlin is running and breaking a world record. Vienna is running to making history. They are two very different things."

The official start time of the race will be confirmed on Friday, but it will be between 6am and 10am on Saturday.

"Vienna is a sporting city. All the crowd loves sport in Vienna. The course is flat, it's fast. It's in a park where we're in a natural environment. It's great to be here."

"I'm running to make history. I'm running to change a generation. I am running to tell people no human is limited. It's not about money," Kipchoge responded to a question from one of the journalists who had enquired about the prize money if he breaks the 2-hour barrier. The Kenyan then left the whole room in stitches after adding: "But you can give me something if you have a prize fund."

ONE STEP AT A TIME

Kipchoge then said his main focus is on Saturday's race and thoughts of trying the sub two-hour marathon on a normal course have not crossed his mind.

"On Saturday, it's all about leaving a legacy. Not just in sports, but in every aspect of life. Even in education and other sectors," added Kipchoge.

On his No Human Is Limited campaign, Kipchoge took time to explain how everyone thought no one would come close to his current world record of 2:01:39, but two weeks ago Ethiopia's Kenenisa Bekele fell just two seconds short of the mark in Berlin.

Kipchoge, 34, made his first attempt during the Monza Nike Breaking2 in Monza, Italy on May 6, 2017 where he came short by 26 seconds, clocking 2:00:25.