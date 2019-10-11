Kenya: How Ferry Tragedy Has Affected Operations at Likoni Channel

10 October 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Anthony Kitimo

The search and ongoing operation to retrieve the car that plunged into the Indian Ocean with a 35-year old woman and her 4-year old daughter on board on September 29, 2019, has affected movement of ship in and out of Port of Mombasa. At least eight vessels have been kept waiting to dock.

Information from marine traffic database as at 1 pm Thursday indicated that eight vessels were kept at bay between 1.5 to 4 knots away from the Port.

VESSELS

The divers were retrieving the vehicle, a Toyota Isis registration number KCB 289C which plunged into the Indian Ocean last week Sunday.

The vessels which were on waiting include MV Arta Baz, MV Key Ohana, Mv Express Spain at 2.7, 3 and 1.9 knots away while Mv Federal Barents, Mv Due were located at 2.6 and 2.1 knots away.

Some of the vessels which were scheduled to dock at the port of Mombasa Thursday morning were delayed include MV MSC Chiara (PA), MV Navios Amarillo and Mv New Bliss (PA).

Before the operation, Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna said they had to delay the operation for few minutes to allow two ships to cross the channel before the exercise.

"Though we have not stopped the operation of the ferries, if need be we might suspend them since we have reached critical stage of operation which is estimated to take at least three hours to retrieve the car," said Mr Oguna during the Thursday morning media briefing.

RESCUE OPERATION

In the past 11 days during the search and rescue operation at the Likoni channel where Ms Mariam Kighenda and her daughter Amanda Mutheu drowned on Sunday evening, several vessels operating in the Indian Ocean have been forced to reschedule its movements to give divers time to identify the spot where the vehicle might have been landed after it slipped off from MV Harambee.

Movement of ships in and out of the Port of Mombasa and the ongoing dredging have been blamed for interfering with the visibility in the channel making it difficult for the divers to locate the car.

The Nation has learnt during critical operation time, ships are suspended to increase visibility in the Ocean.

The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) is yet to give its report on the delay of the ships turnaround time which is attributed to the ongoing rescue operations at the Likoni for the past 11 days.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
Business
East Africa
Environment
Transport
Oceans
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will An African Win The 2019 Nobel Peace Prize?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rebel Attack on Rwandan Town - 'They Killed Everyone They Met'
Why Parents Beating Their Children is Not African Culture
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Ghana Professor in 'Sex for Grades' Tape Threatens Legal Action

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.