Kenya/Tanzania: Gor, Alliance Share Spoils in Friendly

Ivorian striker Yikpe Ghislain missed a penalty as Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions Gor Mahia drew 2-2 in a friendly match at Camp Toyoyo grounds on Thursday.

Yikpe blasted wide over the bar after Alliance defender Wema Sadoki had earlier handled it inside the box with K'Ogalo trailing the visitors 2-1.

The former Tanzanian league champions took the lead in the first half when Kheri Mohamed slotted in an easy ball past his fellow countryman and Gor Mahia goalkeeper David Mapigano.

Gor responded five minutes later to restore parity with Kennedy Otieno's long range shot wrong footing John Mwenda in the Alliance goal.

John Tegete restored the visitors' lead in the 40th minute after Gor Mahia defenders Joachim Oluoch and Charles Momanyi failed to clear the ball.

Charles Momanyi gave K'Ogalo the equaliser in the 85th minute after heading Boniface Omond's free kick past Mwenda.

ONE-WEEK VACATION

Abdalla Shira, Lloyd Khavuchi, Kennedy Otieno and Dickson Ambudo all started for Gor Mahia with a number of first team players being left on the bench.

Gor take on Kariobangi Sharks in their next league match after the international brek.

Gor leads the KPL log after winning all their four matches, while Alliance FC occupy 10th position in the Tanzania top flight league after recording just one win in their first five matches.

Gor assistant coach Patrick Odhiambo headed the technical bench in absence of head coach Steven Polack, who is on a one-week vacation, and is expected back in the country on Sunday. +

Odhiambo said the match provided an avenue to assess the young players and match fitness ahead of their coming league matches.

"I am happy the way we have played despite the draw. Most of our young players are promising and we will slowly be integrating them into the senior team. The coach will be back on Sunday and we will continue training so as to win the league and other continental matches," said Odhiambo.