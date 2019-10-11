Kenya: BetLion Offers Odds on Ineos 1 - 59 Challenge

10 October 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)

Gaming firm BetLion on Thursday took the bold step of giving Kenyans a platform to bet on Eliud Kipchoge as he attempts to be the first athlete to run a marathon under two hours on Saturday in Vienna.

BeLion released the odds on the INEOS 1:59 Challenge, where Kipchoge will be seeking to re-write the history books of long distance running.

The odds on Eliud Kipchoge to run a time less than 2 hours has an odd of 1.85.

"The main motivator behind pricing the race was in appreciation of how Kenyans love their athletics; and what better way than they can enjoy and make some money as they get entertained," said Spencer Okach, BetLion managing director.

"As BetLion, we love sports and are always dynamic enough to price up whatever sport our customers enjoy," he added.

The official start time of the race will be confirmed on Friday, but it will be between 6am and 10am on Saturday.

Kipchoge, 34, made his first attempt during the Monza Nike Breaking2 in Monza, Italy on May 6, 2017 where he came short by 26 seconds, clocking 2:00:25.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
External Relations
Sport
Europe and Africa
Athletics
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will An African Win The 2019 Nobel Peace Prize?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Rebel Attack on Rwandan Town - 'They Killed Everyone They Met'
Why Parents Beating Their Children is Not African Culture
First Documented Black Woman to Visit All Countries is Ugandan
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.