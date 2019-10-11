Rwanda/Tanzania: Mashami to Name Amavubi Squad for Tanzania Friendly Today

11 October 2019
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

AMAVUBI head coach Vincent Mashami will, on Friday, name his squad ahead of the friendly match against Tanzania at Kigali Stadium on October 14.

The squad, according to the local football association, will only be made of home-based players as the national team steps up preparations for a do-or-die clash against Ethiopia for a ticket to the 2020 African Nations Championships (CHAN) finals tournament.

Rwanda will go into the game with one foot already in the continental competition after winning the two sides' first-leg 1-0 away in Ethiopia last month. CHAN is strictly designed for players who feature in their respective domestic leagues.

Mashami's men will host the Walias of Ethiopia at Kigali Stadium on October 19, with a draw enough to see Rwanda qualify to the CHAN for a third successive time - and fourth overall.

Times Sport understands that the Tanzania delegation arrives in the country on Friday afternoon.

Should the hosts win Monday's friendly tie, it will be Mashami's unprecedented fifth victory in as many games since his appointment as interim coach in August.

Only last month, Rwanda beat Seychelles twice in the 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifiers and DR Congo in an international friendly game, in Kinshasa, before stinging Ethiopia.

