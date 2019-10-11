Nigeria: Charlyboy Loses Mother

Photo: Charlyboy
Charlyboy (file photo)
10 October 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By George Ogala

Margaret Oputa, wife of late Supreme Court Justice, Chukwudifu Oputa and mother of foremost Nigerian showbiz maestro and activist, Charles Oputa, a.k.a Charlyboy, has passed on.

Charlyboy confirmed reports of her death to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

The 68-year-old grand-father also took to his social media page to mourn his late mother with an elegy, describing her as simple, humble and caring.

Charlyboy wrote: "My dearest Mother, you couldn't just wait for me to come back before you sneaked away to the great beyond.

"Now all I have are beautiful loving Kodak memories of our times together. You tried for me, for us and many of the people who were privileged to encounter your kindness and your love.

"Thank you for allowing me take care of you. Thank you for being That Great Woman who gave birth to The Icon, CharlyBoy.

"Thank you for teaching me how to care, to love, to live a simple and humble Life. Thank you for constantly reminding me of my pedigree and my very Rich Heritage.

"I wish you would have waited just one more day, but I guess you didn't want me to see you go, because as usual I would have talked you out of it, I know we both hate goodbyes.

"Greet Papa when you see him, tell him I have been holding forth. Gallant as ever. Love you my Darling Mother."

Although, the late Oputa stayed with Charlyboy for over two decades before her demise, he lamented that he was out of town when the sad incident occurred.

Charlyboy did not however disclose the age at which his mother passed on.

NAN reports that the activist in September took to his Facebook page to heap praises on his mother, who turned 100 years.

(NAN)

