South Africa: 'Oom Gideon' Finds 102,000 Litres of Water in Graaff-Reinet

11 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

Cape Town may have avoided Day Zero, but there are parts of South Africa that have not, particularly several Karoo towns in the Eastern Cape that have run out of water. Boreholes and dams have dried up, taps have run dry and the rain stays away, reducing farms to dust and threatening communities. Maverick Citizen spent the last week in the towns of Graaff-Reinet, Bedford, Makhanda and Adelaide. Many residents wonder why Cape Town's water crisis got national attention while they are getting very little.

At 11am on Tuesday morning October 1, the Gift of the Givers convoy pulls up on the side of the road to Graaff-Reinet.

Project manager Ali Sablay lines them up. An interlink truck with bottled water and two water tankers bringing water from the borehole his organisation sunk in February. Motorists hoot and wave as they pass by.

The town is on its knees.

The main supply dam for the town, the Nqweba Dam, is empty. All that's in the dam are hundreds of dead fish rotting in the Karoo sun and even more flies buzzing around.

On...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

