South Africa: Whitewash - Absolving Senior Officials Over 'Protest Suicide' Does Parliament No Favours

11 October 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Marianne Merten

There are moments in which institutions define themselves. This week Parliament came down in favour of the powerful and on the side of palace intrigue.

It was one of those institution-defining moments in the Old Assembly Chamber on Wednesday afternoon, 9 October 2019.

One year and 26 days after senior parliamentary manager Lennox Garane committed suicide in protest against workplace bullying -- and some six months after the finalisation of an independent inquiry and report -- Parliament's presiding officers were ready to brief the national legislature's oversight committee.

There had been a little delay from September, after the Joint Standing Committee on the Financial Management of Parliament decided the presiding officers needed to take this report to the Garane family, who had requested it. This was done and permission was obtained from the family to release the report.

"The family is of the view that Parliament may use the report or any aspect of its contents anyhow it deems fit in execution of its constitutional responsibility," wrote Sithembile Garane to the committee.

"We trust that Parliament would use the PSC (Public Service Commission) report to improve its environment for all its stakeholders. My father's actions should be an ordeal worth...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

