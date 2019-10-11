Rwanda: Etincelles Players Hailed for Perfect Start in New Season

Etincelles head coach Innocent Seninga has heaped praise on his players for their perfect start to the new season, but also warned them of the long journey ahead.

Seninga's team has picked up two wins in as many games, propelling them to the summit of the Rwanda Premier League table.

The Rubavu-based side - also fondly known as Brazilians - thrashed newcomers Heroes 3-0 on Wednesday to pip champions Rayon Sports at the top, having previously beaten SC Kiyovu 2-1 in their first match last weekend.

During Wednesday's emphatic victory, Rachid Mutebi scored twice in the first-half before Ismaël Gikamba completed the rout in the 70th minute.

"I am satisfied with our performance today. We have now set the pace, so we have to keep the determination and aim for another victory on Saturday (tomorrow)," said Seninga.

However, while the opening two victories are seen by many as a spectacular start to their new campaign, the club's first real test will come against 17-time champions APR this Saturday when the two sides face-off at Kigali Stadium.

"The strength of our players lies in teamwork. We want to improve our game every day and fight for good results. We will be ready for APR."

In the meantime, new entrants Gasogi United who have quickly established themselves among the fan-favorite teams registered their first win in the topflight league after beating Marines 1-0 on Wednesday.

Felix Ndekwe scored the lone strike in the 49th minute.

After two match rounds, Rayon, APR, hopefuls Mukura and Police as well as AS Muhanga are all level with four points.