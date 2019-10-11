Nigeria: Delta State to Shut Down All Illegal Private Schools

11 October 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Victor Sorokwu

Asaba — The Delta State government has said that it would close down all illegal private schools across the state.

The Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education (BSE), Chief Patrick Ukah, spoke in Asaba, yesterday when members of the Private Schools Owners of Nigeria (APSON) paid him a courtesy visit.

He said the Inspectorate Department of the ministry will soon embark on the closure of private schools that have not complied with necessary registration processes to qualify them to operate.

Chief Ukah said all private schools that have provisional approvals to operate and are still in default of the registration requirements, two years after obtaining such approvals, will also be shut down.

The commissioner frowned at the discovery that private schools promote all their students to the next class at the end of every academic session, "without regard to merit".

He warned that such action was not in the best interest of the children, who failed their promotion examination.

Earlier, the state chairman of APSON, Comrade Keno Emiaso, told the commissioner that the association has maintained a cordial relationship with the ministry since its inception and it is still their resolve to further strengthen the harmonious relationship with the ministry in improving educational standard in the state.

