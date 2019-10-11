South Africa: Guptas Join a Cast of International Villains Ensnared By U.s. Sanction Law

analysis

Three Gupta brothers now fall foul of the Global Magnitsky Act, which honours a Russian lawyer who died in prison while fighting corruption. Atul, Ajay and Rajesh Gupta, and Salim Essa, join a global cast of nasty characters targeted by the same law, including 17 Saudi officials implicated in the murder and dismemberment of journalist Jamal Kashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

The US has imposed wide-ranging financial sanctions on three Gupta brothers and their business associate Salim Essa under a law named after a Russian lawyer who died in suspicious circumstances in a Russian prison.

The Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act honours Sergei Magnitsky, who died in Butyrka detention centre in Russia in November 2009, aged 37.

He had been representing Bill Browder, the US-born British founder and CEO of Hermitage Capital Management, an investment fund which made huge profits in post-Soviet Union Russia until 2005 when Browder was abruptly refused entry to the country.

In his best-selling book Red Notice, Browder claimed he was barred from Russia because he began to question massive corruption in some of the large Russian companies his fund was investing in -- and his investigations eventually led back to...