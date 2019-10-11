Nigeria: You Have Failed, Seek Help, PDP Advises Buhari

11 October 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Saawua Terzungwe

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to accept his alleged failure in governance and seek help in the interest of the nation.

The party claimed that the Presidency was as a result of the alleged failure conjuring false statistics "to cover its incompetence."

PDP in a statement yesterday, by its National Publicity Secretary Kola Ologbondiyan, also claimed that Buhari had resorted to self-applause.

"The PDP says the nation was again embarrassed when President Buhari directed his newly constituted Presidential Economic Advisory Council as well as the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs not to work with statistics from independent agencies, but to rely only on self-sourced data.

"Our party holds that such is a veiled approval for agencies to cook-up statistics, distort facts and fabricate false performance indices for the Buhari Presidency, a situation that will worsen our national challenges and return our nation to a pariah state.

"The PDP challenges the Buhari Presidency to name a particular statistics from any credible international organization that distorted facts on the reality of the failures of his administration.

"The PDP laments that the fact that Mr. President announced this disturbing directive while inaugurating his Economic Advisory Council, casts a huge shadow on the credibility of the council and the reliability of the statistics it will eventually come up with.

"Furthermore, the directive has equally eroded the credibility of any statistics that may be presented by the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs," the party said.

